Govt. urged to ensure overall development of Kalaburagi, Yadgir

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
September 13, 2022 21:25 IST

CPI State secretary K.S. Janardhan addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has in its 14th district-level conference in Kalaburagi decided to mount pressure on the State government to ensure comprehensive development of the region.

CPI State secretary K.S. Janardhan, addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, stated that the conference is urging the government to complete long-pending irrigation projects in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts.

It is also demanding that the government release a compensation of ₹25,000 per hectare to farmers who have suffered crop loss during the recent spell of rainfall in the district.

The conference has urged the government to reopen those industries and factories that have remained closed for more than a decade. It has said that the government should develop the newly carved out taluks in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts.

The demands also include improvements to healthcare facilities in the district. The conference said that the government should focus on improving primary health care centres and take measures to improve the quality of education in these districts.

Dr. Janardhan said that the CPI State-level conference will be held in Hassan from September 25 to September 27.

