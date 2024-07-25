Govt. urged to end Devadasi system by effectively implementing rehabilitation programmes

The Karnataka State Devadasi Vimochana Sangha has demanded that the government take necessary steps to end the Devadasi system by effectively implementing rehabilitation programmes for them.

Sangha district president Chandamma and district secretary Maalamma, addressing a press conference here, said that as per the State government’s last survey in 2008, there are 40,600 Devadasis in the State.

However, that survey has failed to include names of Devadasis having a husband or in cases where Devadasi children have mentioned the names of their fathers in their admission records, they said.

Stating that nearly 35,000 Devadasi names have not been mentioned in the Devadasi list, they demanded that the government include their names and extend benefits to them.

Ms. Chandamma said that the government should provide housing facilities for them, besides increasing monthly pension from the existing ₹1,500 to ₹6,000.

The sangha will launch a protest across Kalaburagi district in September if the State government continues to neglect Devadasis.

