GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. urged to end Devadasi system by effectively implementing rehabilitation programmes

Published - July 25, 2024 07:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Devadasi Vimochana Sangha has demanded that the government take necessary steps to end the Devadasi system by effectively implementing rehabilitation programmes for them.

Sangha district president Chandamma and district secretary Maalamma, addressing a press conference here, said that as per the State government’s last survey in 2008, there are 40,600 Devadasis in the State.

However, that survey has failed to include names of Devadasis having a husband or in cases where Devadasi children have mentioned the names of their fathers in their admission records, they said.

Stating that nearly 35,000 Devadasi names have not been mentioned in the Devadasi list, they demanded that the government include their names and extend benefits to them.

Ms. Chandamma said that the government should provide housing facilities for them, besides increasing monthly pension from the existing ₹1,500 to ₹6,000.

The sangha will launch a protest across Kalaburagi district in September if the State government continues to neglect Devadasis.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.