Govt. urged to drop proposal for allowing 24 x 7 mining activities in Ballari, Sandur and Hosapete region

Samaj Parvarthan Samudaya (SPS), Jan Sangram Parishat (JSP), National Committee for Protection of Natural Resources (NCPNR) and other organisations have urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Cabinet colleagues to drop the proposal for allowing round the clock mining activities in the State.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology Eshwar Khandre and Minister for Mines and Geology S.S. Mallikarjun, founder-president of SPS S.R. Hiremath has urged them to not to allow 24 x 7 mining activities, including transportation of iron and manganese ore in Ballari, Sandur and Hosapete.

Mr. Hiremath has said that the areas in which round the clock mining is being proposed are treasure trove of biodiversity and if allowed, it will cause irreparable damage to the ecosystem.

“The higher altitude of Sandur plays a vital role in the distribution of flora and fauna of this region. Rare trees of higher commercial value like red sanders, sandalwood, rosewood and teak wood are grown in some parts of Sandur hills. The faunal diversity is also different compared to the rest of the eastern plains of Karnataka. Some birds of the Western Ghats like the Red-whiskered Bulbul, White Eye, Red Spur-fowl, Puff-throated Babbler, Brown-headed Barbet are also seen in Sandur hills. It is observed that the forest cover in Sandur area has different endemic wildlife species,” he has said in the letter.

“Wild animals such as Indian sloth bear, leopard, four-horned antelope, jackal, fox, wild boar, jungle cat, Asian palm civet, Black-naped hare, common mongoose are reported seen in the forests area. A repertoire of birds, reptiles, butterflies is also found,” he has said.

Mr. Hiremath has said that the present system of allowing mining activity between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. has helped the ecosystem to heal its wounds. “The wildlife moves out of its hideouts during the night and the nocturnal animals roam around the forest in the mining areas for food and water. But the government’s contemplation on allowing mining activities in the night will definitely destroy the entire ecosystem and increase man-animal conflicts,” he has said.

“Allowing mining round the clock will affect the nocturnal movement of the wild animals, including leopards, sloth bear, wild boars, four-horned antelopes and increase the risk of them being mowed down by heavy vehicles at night. It will also drive away the wild animals from the forest forcing them to stray into human habitats thus increasing further man-animal conflict,” he has said.

Mr. Hiremath has also pointed out that the dust from mining activities has resulted in diseases such as bronchitis, asthma and silicosis. “Increased dust will also affect crops and fruit-bearing plants leading to reduction in yield and thereby, the income of farmers,” he has said, urging the Chief Minister not to allow round the clock mining activities.

The letter is signed by office-bearers of various like-minded organisations.

