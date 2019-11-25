Govt. urged to ban sale of liquor by Jan. 2020

Swarna Bhat, president of a State committee demanding a total ban on the sale of liquor, has said the committee will begin a hunger strike if the State government fails to implement the ban by January 2020.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, Ms. Bhat said the committee had been launched to press for a total ban on the sale of liquor in the State

“Thousands of families have suffered economically and socially because of the unabated sale of liquor. We staged a protest in Bengaluru and Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan had promised us a meeting with Chief Minister on the issue after the bypolls,” she said.

The State government has an annual budget of ₹2.5 lakh crore and the revenue from the sale of liquor is only ₹18,000 crore. “Why should the government give so much importance to that department? With the ban on the sale of liquor the life of lakhs of families would change,” she said.

Further, she maintained that the committee was aware of the fact that a total ban on liquor at one go would be a difficult task. However, the government should start the process.