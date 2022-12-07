Govt. urged to appoint Minister for coordinating border dispute issue

December 07, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Kannada activists, writers and editors of regional newspapers have urged the State government to appoint a senior Cabinet Minister to coordinate activities of all related departments of the government working towards resolution of the border dispute with Maharashtra.

They urged both sides to maintain peace and law and order and let the courts decide the matter. To ensure that there is order on the ground and that the legal team in New Delhi gets regular updates, there is a need for a coordinating Minister or a committee of Ministers on the lines of what exists in Maharashtra, they said.

A copy of the resolution adopted at a meeting is being sent to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Writer B.S. Gavimath, retired Tahsildar Y.R. Patil, president of the association of editors Murugesh Shivapooji and association members Kuntinath Kalmani, Shivaraya Yelukoti and others were present.

