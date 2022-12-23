ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. under fire for ‘poor allocation’ to Brahmin Development Corporation

December 23, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MLC U.B. Venkatesh criticized the BJP government for “poor allocation” of funds to the State Brahmin Development Corporation.

After Minister for Muzrai Shashikala Jolle, in reply to a question in the Legislative Council, said the government had released a total of ₹31.29 crore during the last five years including the ₹25 crore during 2018-19, Mr. Venkatesh expressed his dissatisfaction with the government grants for the Brahmin Development Corporation.

The allocation has been very poor after the ₹25 crore made during the coalition government-headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy, he pointed out. During the BJP regime, ₹3 crore had been released in 2019-20 and ₹3.29 crore had been released in 2021-22, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The State Brahmin Development Corporation implements Sandeepini Shishya Vetana scheme, Chanakya Administrative Training scheme, Acharyatraya Vedashishya Vetana scheme, Vishwamitra Pratibha Puraskara scheme and Self-Employment scheme for EWS, Women Self Help groups etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US