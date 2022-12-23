Govt. under fire for ‘poor allocation’ to Brahmin Development Corporation

December 23, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Congress MLC U.B. Venkatesh criticized the BJP government for “poor allocation” of funds to the State Brahmin Development Corporation.

After Minister for Muzrai Shashikala Jolle, in reply to a question in the Legislative Council, said the government had released a total of ₹31.29 crore during the last five years including the ₹25 crore during 2018-19, Mr. Venkatesh expressed his dissatisfaction with the government grants for the Brahmin Development Corporation.

The allocation has been very poor after the ₹25 crore made during the coalition government-headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy, he pointed out. During the BJP regime, ₹3 crore had been released in 2019-20 and ₹3.29 crore had been released in 2021-22, he said.

The State Brahmin Development Corporation implements Sandeepini Shishya Vetana scheme, Chanakya Administrative Training scheme, Acharyatraya Vedashishya Vetana scheme, Vishwamitra Pratibha Puraskara scheme and Self-Employment scheme for EWS, Women Self Help groups etc.

