Govt. under fire for ‘poor allocation’ to Brahmin Development Corporation

December 23, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MLC U.B. Venkatesh criticized the BJP government for “poor allocation” of funds to the State Brahmin Development Corporation.

After Minister for Muzrai Shashikala Jolle, in reply to a question in the Legislative Council, said the government had released a total of ₹31.29 crore during the last five years including the ₹25 crore during 2018-19, Mr. Venkatesh expressed his dissatisfaction with the government grants for the Brahmin Development Corporation.

The allocation has been very poor after the ₹25 crore made during the coalition government-headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy, he pointed out. During the BJP regime, ₹3 crore had been released in 2019-20 and ₹3.29 crore had been released in 2021-22, he said.

The State Brahmin Development Corporation implements Sandeepini Shishya Vetana scheme, Chanakya Administrative Training scheme, Acharyatraya Vedashishya Vetana scheme, Vishwamitra Pratibha Puraskara scheme and Self-Employment scheme for EWS, Women Self Help groups etc.

