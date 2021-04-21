Govt. under fire for failure to prepare for second wave

The Naavu Bharateeyaru – a collection of NGOs – has criticised the Karnataka government for its failure to cope with the second wave of COVID-19. “At this crucial juncture, we are seeing a massive failure of the State on two planks – acute shortage of beds for seriously ill patients and lack of oxygen supply. These failures are resulting in an egregious violation of the Fundamental Right to Life of all persons in India,” said a statement.

They pointed out that seriously ill patients are running from pillar to post to get admitted even while some private hospitals are refusing to take them. “Those admitted have received exorbitant bills ranging from ₹3-5 lakhs. Hospitals in turn are discharging seriously ill patients on the premise that oxygen is not available.”

The collective noted that civil society and volunteer groups, that are trying to bridge the gap, are “overwhelmed with the endless demands for oxygen, sometimes from hospitals”.