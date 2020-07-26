Govt. to wait for Central guidelines to decide on Sunday curfew

BENGALURU

26 July 2020 23:01 IST

After enforcing lockdown and curfew on four Sundays to break the chain of the COVID-19 pandemic, the State government is now set to look into the issue of whether the Sunday curfew should be extended beyond July 31.

While Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will take a decision after consulting the health task force, sources in Chief Minister’s Office said that the State is likely to wait for guidelines issued by the Centre for Unlock 3 that will be implemented post July 31.

“There are many areas in commercial space and public space that still remain closed. They include theatres, gymnasiums, and swimming pools and restrictions have been placed in using of equipment in parks. Similarly, the operation of metro has been suspended along with inter-State movement of trains,” sources said. Though the Union government has given permission to States to unlock, some of these have remained suspended, sources said, adding that the State government will wait and watch as to how the Centre will announce Unlock 3.

“The Unlock 2 guidelines will end by July 31 and States are expecting guidelines in the middle of next week. The Chief Minister will consult the expert committee based on the Union government’s guidelines and take a call,” sources said.