Govt. to wait for Central guidelines to decide on Sunday curfew

After enforcing lockdown and curfew on four Sundays to break the chain of the COVID-19 pandemic, the State government is now set to look into the issue of whether the Sunday curfew should be extended beyond July 31.
While Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will take a decision after consulting the health task force, sources in Chief Minister’s Office said that the State is likely to wait for guidelines issued by the Centre for Unlock 3 that will be implemented post July 31.
“There are many areas in commercial space and public space that still remain closed. They include theatres, gymnasiums, and swimming pools and restrictions have been placed in using of equipment in parks. Similarly, the operation of metro has been suspended along with inter-State movement of trains,” sources said. Though the Union government has given permission to States to unlock, some of these have remained suspended, sources said, adding that the State government will wait and watch as to how the Centre will announce Unlock 3.
“The Unlock 2 guidelines will end by July 31 and States are expecting guidelines in the middle of next week. The Chief Minister will consult the expert committee based on the Union government’s guidelines and take a call,” sources said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath