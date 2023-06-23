ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. to take action against illegal slaughter of animals: DC

June 23, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The government will stake strict action against those engaged in illegal transport and slaughter of animals ahead of Bakrid, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said in Belagavi on Friday.

He instructed officials to ensure that government rules regarding animal slaughter were followed. He asked traders and managers of slaughter houses not to violate the rules of procedure in this regard.

He said that rules prohibited mass slaughter, public slaughter, and culling of underage animals. All stakeholders should act in accordance with rules, he said.

