Govt. to soon devise a permanentsolution to sea erosion

MANGALURU

16 September 2020 19:08 IST

The State government will soon come out with a comprehensive plan to provide a permanent solution to sea erosion across the coast, according to Kapil Mohan, Principal Secretary to Government, Infrastructure Development, Ports and Inland Water Transport Department and CEO of Karnataka Maritime Board.

Speaking after inspecting several areas affected by sea erosion and also those where preventive works have been taken up in Dakshina Kannada, Mr. Mohan said that the permanent solution would be arrived at using the latest technology.

One such work was taken up at Ullal-Mukkacheri recently and it has helped arrest sea erosion, he noted. Mr. Mohain inspected a ₹ 18-crore project comprising a 635-m-long and 10-m-tall protection wall at Mukkacheri.

Advertising

Advertising

Such protection walls, the officer said, could help prevent sea erosion. The government would be urged to opt for permanent protection walls in areas prone to sea erosion in the coming days.

Giving the example of the Someshwara stretch that has been witnessing large-scale sea erosion, Mr. Mohan asked officials concerned to submit a comprehensive report in consultation with the local people to plan for a permanent solution.

He also visited Tannirbhavi, Bengre, Someshwara-Uchchila, Batpady and other places.

Sustainable Coastal Development Project officials Gopala Nayak, Mohammed Hanif and others were present.