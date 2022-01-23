Govt. to shift Netaji statue to front of Vidhana Soudha

The State Government will soon shift the statue of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to the front of Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Sunday.

"Bose's statue will be shifted to a suitable spot in front of the Vidhana Soudha befitting the honour he deserves," the Chief Minister said after paying floral tributes to Netaji on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Currently, the statue is behind the Vidhana Soudha near the Western gate.

"Netaji's next birth anniversary would be celebrated in front of the Vidhana Soudha," he said, adding that his government would respond positively to the demands of various organisations, which have been working with immense love and commitment for Netaji's ideals.

Stating that Netaji's principles, ideals, patriotism and the spirit of sacrifice for the country need to be instilled among youth, Mr. Bommai said that the State government has decided to celebrate Netaji's 125th birth anniversary in a meaningful manner throughout the year.