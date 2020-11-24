Govt. to set up more GTTCs, offer more courses

“The State government plans to set up more Government Tool Room and Training Centres and increase the number of courses offered in these centres,’’ Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said in Arabavi on Tuesday. “There are 23 such institutions in the State with a varied number of courses. These centres will be increased along with a platter of courses offered. We will add two new courses very soon,’’ he said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the new GTTC building in Arabavi.

The State government has tied up with Toyota Kirloskar in forming GTTC courses and absorbing the graduates. By their nature of providing hands on training to students, GTTCs have higher employment potential. With the memorandum of understanding signed with Toyota Kirloskar, the chances of employment are even higher, he said.

GTTC managing director H. Raghavendra Rao traced the history of the centres. “GTTCs were started in 1972 with a handful of courses, but now we are among the most successful training centres in the country with unique courses such as tool and dye making and precision engineering,” he said.

MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi said that the GTTC centre in Arabavi was possible only with the support from his brothers district in-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and MLA Satish Jarkiholi. Officers, GTTC staff and others were present.