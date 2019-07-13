Govt. to set up horticulture college near Hassan

The State cabinet has decided to set up a horticulture college at Somanahalli Kaval near Hassan. The Horticulture Department owns 377 acres of land in the village and the college will come up there.

The department had 377 acres at Somanahalli Kaval, about 15 km from Hassan. Of that, 20 acres is being utilised for Centre of Excellence, where research into vegetable cultivation is underway. Another 50 acres has been given to the Horticulture University at Bagalkot to set up a Potato Research Centre.

As of now, a Horticulture Training Centre is functioning on the campus. The centre has hostel facility for students and classrooms for trainees. Xhildren from farming families undergo 10-month training at the centre. The potato research centre has been functioning as part of the All-India Coordinated Research Project under the guidance of the Central Potato Research Institute at Shimla.

H. Amar Nanjundeshwara, associate professor and head of the research and extension station, told The Hindu that the place was best suited for a horticulture college. “The university can start the college with the available infrastructure. The campus has all varieties of horticulture crops. We have a laboratory. The university has to depute additional staff to hold classes,” he said. He said Hassan district has four agro-climatic zones and it is best suited for the college. The campus has farm ponds, borewell, and other facilities.

Deputy Director of Horticulture D. Manjunath said he was not sure when the college would start. The cabinet decision would be notified in a Government Order.

“As of now, it is not clear how much land is required for the college. Based on the government’s order, land will be handed over to the university. Engineers have estimated requirement of about 77 acres for the college, hostel and other structures,” he said.