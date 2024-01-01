Govt. to seek cancellation of bail to Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, Congress spokesperson

January 01, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana on Monday said the government will move the High Court for cancellation of interim bail given to RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat by a court in Mandya district after a case was booked against him in Srirangapatna police station for his derogatory remarks against Muslim women.

Fielding reporters queries during a press conference in Mysuru, Mr. Lakshmana said the Special Public Prosecutor appearing before the High Court hearing the petition filed by Mr. Bhat for quashing the FIR against him had said that the government had no plans to arrest him as the third additional JMFC court in Mandya had already given an interim bail to the accused on December 25.

“The government advocate had to inform the High Court that it does not have any plans to arrest him till the next hearing because of interim bail by the local court,” he said attributing the government’s response to the “technical issue”.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, when the case comes up for hearing on the next date, the government will seek the cancellation of the bail, Mr. Lakshmana said adding that further action will follow.

He said the Congress government will not allow peace to be disturbed in the society. The government people of all religions equally, he said.

It may be mentioned here that an FIR was registered against Mr. Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat in the Srirangapatna town police station after the RSS leader made derogatory references to Muslim women while addressing the gathering at a Hanuma Jayanthi function organised in Srirangapatna on December 24.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.