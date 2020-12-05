Govt. to revise syllabus of diploma courses

05 December 2020 00:19 IST

The syllabus of diploma courses in the State will be revised as per the job potential in the competitive market, said Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan here on Friday.

After a meeting with members of the Legislative Council on issues related to teachers and graduates, Mr. Narayan said the present diploma courses are not helping students get jobs in the market.

Though 40,000 students obtain diploma degrees every year, nearly 20% of diploma-holders have not been getting jobs, he said.

The syllabi will now to revised based on the needs of the industries and the market. It will be revised based on the New Education Policy-2020 after wider consultations, he said.

Though there is no financial implication owing to the implementation of the NEP, the government has to frame new laws for it. The Deputy Chief Minister said the new laws would be introduced after discussions in the State Cabinet.