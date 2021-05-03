Govt. to rely on TAC report on lockdown

Mangaluru

03 May 2021 05:24 IST

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the government will take a call on extending the lockdown in the State beyond May 12, based on the report by the State’s Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi late on Saturday the Minister said that the committee most likely will meet on May 10 to review the COVID-19 situation.

