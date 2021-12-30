Govt. to rank districts based on performance of ZPs

Bommai holds meeting with CEOs of zilla panchayats

Urging the chief executive officers of zilla panchayats to be in constant touch with people, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the State Government will introduce a ranking system of districts based on the performance of ZPs and their CEOs.

“It is important for the ZPs to perform well if the Government has to become pro-people. You can create your own ways of working in the districts. The Government will fully support those decisions of officials that help the poor,” Mr. Bommai said at a conference of zilla panchayat CEOs here. Officials have to take a clear stand and vacillating is like plague. Delay in decision making will affect people,” he added. Urging the CEOs to keep lower officials under proper check, Mr. Bommai asked them to review the performance of project implementation periodically. He also said that the CEOs should control the engineering division well, and the Government will not hesitate to take action if the engineers commit mistakes.

Major development works in rural areas, including Jal Jeevan mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojane, and national rural employment guarantee scheme were reviewed. “Projects related to alleviation of poverty of those living below poverty line, vaccination, COVID-19 management, status of SC/ST hostels and government schools were discussed and instructions issued,” Mr. Bommai told reporters after the meeting.

“For the first time, the meeting with ZP CEOs that was normally held with Deputy Commissioners has been held separately. We wanted to discuss development and administrative issues separately, and want to bring comprehensive changes in rural development and panchayat raj. The meeting with DCs will be held on Friday.”

The Chief Minister said the timing of the meetings was important since it would enable the Government to work towards the financial year target while receiving inputs from the ground to prepare new programmes. “We have asked ZPs to replicate good practises implemented in some districts and CEOs have been asked to travel in the district.”

Meanwhile, a note from Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol’s office said the Minister also cited an instance at Halagali village in Mudhol taluk of Bagalkot where consumption of water decreased after installation of meters that also led to an income of ₹10 lakh to the panchayat.

Deadline for first dose vaccination

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday asked the CEOs of zilla panchayats to achieve 100% first dose vaccination before January 14. He asked the officials to personally meet communities that are hesitant to take the vaccination and convince them, and launch vaccination abhiyan in districts that are lagging behind the State average.