Govt. to purchase vaccines directly from manufacturers

Bengaluru

31 May 2021 16:47 IST

Respondents to global tenders have not furnished documents, says Dy. CM

The State government has decided to purchase vaccines directly from manufacturing companies as the two companies which had submitted bids in response to global tenders for supply of vaccines have not submitted the required documents, according to Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan.

Mr. Narayan, who is also the chairman of the State COVID Task Force, told reporters in Bengaluru on Monday that one company was from Bengaluru and another was from Mumbai. But both of them had not annexed the required technical as well as supply-related documents. He also expressed concern that both the companies had not even participated in the virtual meetings later.

In this context, the process of communication had already begun directly with vaccine manufacturing companies as the government was not in a position to wait, he explained after inaugurating a vaccination programme for artistes from the Kannada film industry.

Responding positively to the demand from artistes, he said all the 15,000 artistes from the Kannada film industry, who are above 18 years of age, will be covered under the government’s vaccination programme.

He also assured them of discussing with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa their request for providing ration kits to them.

Sumalatha Ambareesh, MP; Artistes Association President Rockline Venkatesh; and veteran actor Doddanna, were among those who held consultations with the Deputy Chief Minister on the problems related to cine artistes.