Govt. to provide houses for all pourakarmikas

Belagavi

07 January 2021 22:25 IST

The State government will provide houses to all pourakarmikas in the State, Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj said in Belagavi on Thursday.

He spoke to journalists after inspecting development works in Belagavi.

“We have built 48 houses in Belagavi for pourakarmikas already. Work on 158 houses will begin soon. They will all be handed over to beneficiaries,” he said. The Belagavi City Corporation has built commercial complexes that will also be rented out to beneficiaries, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has released ₹ 125 crore for road development in Belagavi city. “Work is under progress. I have asked officers to speed it up,” he said. He said that he had asked officers to ensure quality in Smart City Mission works.

Round-the-clock water supply under the 24 x 7 scheme was being extended to Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi, he said. This World Bank-funded scheme would ensure that these works are being taken up at a cost of ₹ 800 crore. He also visited the sewage disposal system and other works in the city.

Belagavi Urban Development Authority chairman Ghoolappa Hosmani, Smart City Ltd. Managing Director Shashidhar Kurer, Corporation Commissioner K.H. Jagadish, engineers and others were present.

The Minister later spoke to officers at a meeting in Hubballi.