Govt. to provide ₹961 cr. to RTCs to pay salaries

Bengaluru

24 July 2020 23:28 IST

It has already released ₹426 crore

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi announced on Friday that the State government has taken a decision to provide ₹961 crore to the four road transport corporations to pay the salaries of the staff. In a press release, the Minister said the government has already released ₹426 crore required to pay the salaries of June and July.

The road transport corporations, which are facing severe financial distress after the imposition of lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, have been relying on government funds to pay the salaries of 1.25 lakh employees since April. The employees have not yet received the salary for June. With the release of money, they are likely to get the salary in a few days.

Prior to the outbreak of the pandemic, the staff members used to receive salary in the first week of every month. Mr. Savadi said the State government would pay their September salaries too.

