Govt. to procure ragi at ₹ 2,300 support price per quintal

The government has decided to procure ragi from the farmers at ₹ 2,300 support price per quintal. Procurement centres at all the taluk centres in the district will be opened through Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd, Deputy Commissioner G. Sathyvathy said at the district task force meeting here.

The Centre will give ₹ 1,900 and the State government ₹ 4,00 per quintal, she said.

The ragi will be procured under support price scheme from January to March 2018. The farmers who wish to sell the crop need to register their names with the procurement centres by February 18, the Deputy Commissioner said.

A maximum of 75 quintals from a farmer will be procured under the scheme. The amount would be remitted to the bank accounts of the farmers.

Ragi was cultivated on 64,173 hectares in the district and 10 lakh quintal yield was expected.

Additional DC K. Vidyakumari, Food and Civil Supplies Department Deputy Director Devaiah, and Agriculture Department Joint Director Shivakumar participated in the meeting.