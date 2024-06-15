Govt. to plant five crore saplings this year to enhance green cover, says CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Mysuru on Saturday that the government will plant five crore saplings during the current year in a bid to shore up green cover across the State.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘’Laksha Vriksha’’ programme marking the distribution and planting of 1 lakh saplings by NGOs. The project launched in 2019, was the initiative of former MUDA chairman H.V. Rajeev through Rajeev Sneha Balaga and Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project and the objective was to enhance green cover of Mysuru.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said though the forest law stipulates 33 per cent forest cover it was around 19 to 20 per cent in the State though there are districts where the forest cover was hardly 5 per cent.

Citing Mahatma Gandhi, the Chief Minister said the Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs but not every man’s greed. He attributed the extreme heat during this year’s summer to the wanton destruction of environment and pollution resulting in imbalance. While there is increase in population, there is no corresponding increase in forest cover resulting in this imbalance, he said.

Mr.Siddaramaiah said the Forest Department has been vested with the responsibility of shoring up green cover but it was also the responsibility of citizens to support the cause by taking up tree plantation. The State population was seven crores and India’s population was 140 crore, if every citizen planted two saplings, it could help increase green and forest cover besides having a positive bearing on public health apart from helping in reducing air and water pollution, he added.

The Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Mr.Eshwar Khandre said that the Government planted 5.4 crore saplings across the State last year exceeding the target of 5 crore and the plan is to plant 25 crore saplings in 5 years. ‘’The Chief Minister has assured an additional Rs.100 crore for the purpose over and above what has been stipulated in the budget’’, he added.

Responding to the observations and criticism that there was no substantial increase in green cover despite planting crores of saplings over the years, Mr.Khandre said that the forest department has taken up auditing and the report will be submitted within 3 months and made public.

He said more than 20 lakh saplings were planted in Mysuru district last year while 11 lakh saplings were ready for distribution during the current year. The undivided district of Mysuru comprising Chamarajanagar had a 35 per cent forest cover but on bifurcation in to two districts Mysuru is left with 17 per cent forest cover while it was 55 per cent for Chamarajanagar, said Mr.Khandre.

Two conservationists Ramegowda of B.R.Hills and V.Srinivasraju of Bengaluru, were felicitated on the occasion. Suttur seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji, District in charge minister H.C.Mahadevappa, Minister for Animal Husbandry Venkatesh, MLA Tanvir Sait and others were present.

