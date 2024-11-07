Govt. to pay part of MBBS management quota fee of SC students

For the first time, the Department of Social Welfare has decided to pay a portion of the fee of the management quota medical seats of Scheduled Caste students.

According to its order, the department will provide ₹25 lakh to SC students who secure 95% or more in their II PUC but gain admission under the management quota. An additional ₹25 lakh will be granted if these students achieve at least 60% marks in their first year of MBBS.

Additionally, the department has increased the incentive for SC and Scheduled Tribe students studying at premier national institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Management, Indian Institutes of Technology, Indian Institute of Science, and National Institutes of Technology. The incentive has been raised from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh starting this year.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa said, “This decision was taken to encourage students from these communities to pursue higher education. Many students are unable to follow their dreams of studying medicine due to their families’ financial constraints. We have taken this step to address such challenges.”

