 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. to pay part of MBBS management quota fee of SC students

Published - November 07, 2024 11:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

For the first time, the Department of Social Welfare has decided to pay a portion of the fee of the management quota medical seats of Scheduled Caste students.

According to its order, the department will provide ₹25 lakh to SC students who secure 95% or more in their II PUC but gain admission under the management quota. An additional ₹25 lakh will be granted if these students achieve at least 60% marks in their first year of MBBS.

Additionally, the department has increased the incentive for SC and Scheduled Tribe students studying at premier national institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Management, Indian Institutes of Technology, Indian Institute of Science, and National Institutes of Technology. The incentive has been raised from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh starting this year.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa said, “This decision was taken to encourage students from these communities to pursue higher education. Many students are unable to follow their dreams of studying medicine due to their families’ financial constraints. We have taken this step to address such challenges.”

Published - November 07, 2024 11:07 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.