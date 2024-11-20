ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. to order probe into death of woman in Belagavi District Hospital

Published - November 20, 2024 08:58 pm IST - Belagavi

The 26-year-old woman died during childbirth and her relatives staged a protest in front of the hospital seeking action against doctors concerned

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will order an inquiry into the death of a 26-year-old woman during childbirth at the District Hospital in Belagavi, Public Works and district in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi said here on Wednesday.

Kalpana Anil Lamani of Naganur village died after delivering a baby in the hospital on Tuesday.

She had undergone a Caesarean section. Her relatives staged a protest in front of the hospital alleging medical negligence. They asked hospital director Ashok Shetty to take action against the doctors. He has agreed to look into the case.

On Wednesday, Satish Jarkiholi said that the State government will order a probe and initiate action against those found guilty.

