Govt. to nominate Seetharam, Umashree, Sudham Das to Council

August 16, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has formally sent three names — of former Ministers M.R. Seetharam and Umashree and former Enforcement Directorate officer H.P. Sudham Das — to the membership of the Legislative Council, for the Governor’s approval.

The name of Mansoor Ali Khan, co-chairman of the party’s Communication Wing and son of former Union Minister K. Rahman Khan, had figured in the original list but was dropped in the list sent to the Raj Bhavan, sources said.

A controversy had erupted within the Congress cadre over the nominations, with Sanket Yenagi, AICC spokesperson and Supreme Court advocate, stating that the party needs to create special opportunities for competent and dedicated youth, rather than preferring only senior leaders and their families.

Sources said that Ms. Umashree was the choice of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as the candidate.

The three seats in Council fell vacant due to the retirement of P.R. Ramesh, Kondajji Mohan and C.M. Lingappa.

