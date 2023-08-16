HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. to nominate Seetharam, Umashree, Sudham Das to Council

August 16, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
M.R Seetharam

M.R Seetharam | Photo Credit:

Umashree

Umashree | Photo Credit:

The State government has formally sent three names — of former Ministers M.R. Seetharam and Umashree and former Enforcement Directorate officer H.P. Sudham Das — to the membership of the Legislative Council, for the Governor’s approval.

The name of Mansoor Ali Khan, co-chairman of the party’s Communication Wing and son of former Union Minister K. Rahman Khan, had figured in the original list but was dropped in the list sent to the Raj Bhavan, sources said.

A controversy had erupted within the Congress cadre over the nominations, with Sanket Yenagi, AICC spokesperson and Supreme Court advocate, stating that the party needs to create special opportunities for competent and dedicated youth, rather than preferring only senior leaders and their families.

Sources said that Ms. Umashree was the choice of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as the candidate.

The three seats in Council fell vacant due to the retirement of P.R. Ramesh, Kondajji Mohan and C.M. Lingappa.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Indian National Congress / political parties / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.