Govt. to modify revaluation system for II PU

February 09, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has decided to modify the revaluation system for the II PU final examination and will now consider even one more mark a student secures in the process. The new rule will be applicable from the annual public exams scheduled to be held in March 2023.

Presently, a re-evaluated score was being considered only if the students secured more than 6% of the total marks in the particular paper during re-evaluation. Additional scores secured during the process, if less than 6% of the total marks, were not being considered as the final score.

“In today’s competitive era, every mark matters. In this context, the State government has taken a ‘student-friendly’ step which considers every single mark during the re-evaluation process. We have decided to amend the Karnataka Pre-University Course State Level Public Examination Rules, 1997, in the coming session,” said B.C. Nagesh, Minister of School Education and Literacy.