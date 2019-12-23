Govt. to lease out Mysugar, PSSK: Minister

Quite contrary to the promises issued to the cane growing community during the recently held byelections as well during various occasions, the State government has resorted to leasing out the Mysore Sugar Company Ltd. (Mysugar) and Pandavapura Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane (PSSK) sugar mills.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok, who is also in charge of Mandya, said on Monday that the tender/further process pertaining to leasing out both the mills would commence within a week.

He was speaking at the review meeting of the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) at the Mandya Zilla Panchayat auditorium here.

The cane production/quantity in the district has been increasing owing to the cultivation of high-yield variety crops. There is a dire need of reviving both the mills before the commencement of the harvesting season. Considering the necessity/emergency of reviving both the mills, the government has taken a decision to lease out the mills, Mr. Ashok said.

According to him, the previous governmentshad spent around ₹800 crore for the revival of Mysugar and PSSK mills and, according to the Minister, “no one knows where all the huge sum has gone”.

It is wise to commence the crushing activities to help the farming community by leasing out the mills instead of “repeating the istake of spending government money,” he said.

The farmers have produced 34.20 lakh tonnes of cane during the crushing season 2019-20. Of the lot, 26,04,558 tonnes of produce has been supplied to sugar mills and around 21 lakh tonnes of produce remains to be crushed, M.V. Venkatesh, Deputy Commissioner, said.

Mysugar is situated in Mandya town and the PSSK is in Pandavapura. Both the mills, now defunct since last a few crushing seasons, are considered as lifelines of the cane growing community in the district. The revival of these mills was the major poll promise by BJP in all general elections/byelections since 2013.

Former Ministers C.S. Puttaraju and D.C. Thammanna, MLAs K.C. Narayana Gowda, M. Srinivas, K. Suresh Gowda and K. Annadani; MLCs K.T. Srikante Gowda and Marithibbegowda; panchayat president Nagaratna, vice-president P.K. Gayatri, N. Marithibbegowda, panchayat Chief Executive Officer K. Parashuram and others were present.