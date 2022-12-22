Govt. to issue circular on jayantis following complaints of discrimination

December 22, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - BELAGAVI

While the Chief Minister or a Minister will attend the jayanti celebrations of important personalities at the State level, the Minister in charge of the district will attend the event at the district headquarters and the MLA will attend the programme at the taluk level.

This was the assurance given by Leader of the House in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary in response to a Calling Attention Notice given by member K.P. Nanjundi Acharya, who alleged discrimination in the jayanti celebrations.

He alleged that the jayanti celebrations of personalities of several small communities were not only ignored by the government, but also at the receiving end of disparities in financial allocations. While Kempegowda Jayanti and Basava Jayanti were celebrated in a grand manner with Chief Minister, Minister, and officials in attendance, the jayanti celebrations of smaller communities were ignored with Ministers as well of officials giving them a miss.

A total of 31 jayanti celebrations of important personalities were held at State level, district level, and taluk level in a calendar year. The government releases ₹5 lakh to the Deputy Commissioner of each district and ₹50,000 is spent on the jayanti at the district level and ₹20,000 at the taluk level.

He said he will discuss the matter regarding the attendance of Ministers and officials with the Minister of the Department concerned so that a circular issued to make it mandatory for the Minister of the Department to attend the jayanti celebration at the State level if the Chief Minister is not available while Ministers in charge of the district and the MLA should attend the events at district level and taluk level respectively.