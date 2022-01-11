Govt. to introduce ranking for departments

Bengaluru

11 January 2022 00:37 IST

Pitching for an annual ranking system to assess the performance of all government departments, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday directed the officials to formulate a criteria to evolve the ranking system.

“Joint Secretaries and Deputy Secretaries should be empowered and regional commissioners should manage major irrigation and land acquisition issues. About 40 % of the government work would be reduced if the Revenue Department is reformed,” the Chief Minister said at a meeting here on administrative reforms.

Mr. Bommai felt that civic services should be made easily available to citizens to cut down layers of decision making and petitions from people should be responded within hours.

“Accountability should be fixed at all levels and some responsibilities of Revenue Department should be shifted to gram panchayats,” he said.

Identify redundant laws: Bommai

Stating that the State was suffering losses due to time overruns in the projects, the Chief Minister said that development projects such as irrigation and public works should be completed within a time frame.

He also directed the officials to identify redundant laws and asked the officials to clear the amount that has piled up in bank accountsdue to non-utilisation of funds allocated for various projects.