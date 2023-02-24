Govt. to introduce new educational curriculum to give a fillip to semicon, electronics ecosystem: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

February 24, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The government has plans to introduce a new educational curriculum as part of its Future Skills programme in order to give a fillip to the country’s emerging semicon and electronic ecosystem, said the Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, here on Friday.

Future Skills, is a skilling ecosystem focused on emerging technologies, set up jointly by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the tech industry apex body, Nassom, with an objective to propel India to become a global hub of talent in emerging technologies.

“The curriculum is being developed in collaboration with industry experts and academics. With this, a large number of colleges will have new degrees, new electives, and new certification programs in VLSI (very large-scale integration),” said the Minister.

Mr. Chandrasekhar was speaking at the second edition of Semicon India FutureDESIGN Roadshow, an annual initiative held with an aim to encourage startups, next-generation innovators, and business leaders to invest in the semiconductor sector in India, at IISc in Bengaluru.

