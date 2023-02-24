ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. to introduce new educational curriculum to give a fillip to semicon, electronics ecosystem: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

February 24, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The government has plans to introduce a new educational curriculum as part of its Future Skills programme in order to give a fillip to the country’s emerging semicon and electronic ecosystem, said the Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, here on Friday.

Future Skills, is a skilling ecosystem focused on emerging technologies, set up jointly by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the tech industry apex body, Nassom, with an objective to propel India to become a global hub of talent in emerging technologies.

“The curriculum is being developed in collaboration with industry experts and academics. With this, a large number of colleges will have new degrees, new electives, and new certification programs in VLSI (very large-scale integration),” said the Minister.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Chandrasekhar was speaking at the second edition of Semicon India FutureDESIGN Roadshow, an annual initiative held with an aim to encourage startups, next-generation innovators, and business leaders to invest in the semiconductor sector in India, at IISc in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US