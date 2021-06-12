Govt. to introduce geofencing to monitor attendance of doctors

Hassan

12 June 2021

Sudhakar says this will help keep a tab on those who skip duty

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, on Saturday, said the State government has decided to introduce geofencing to monitor the attendance of doctors in the government health institutions. This system will help to keep a tab on doctors who skip duty.

The Minister, during his visit to the Shivamogg Institute of Medical Sciences, said the people, who chose this profession voluntarily, should not feel they had been forced to work.

“Senior doctors and specialists have been getting salaries between ₹2 lakh and ₹3 lakh a month. They also command respect in society. It is their duty to uphold the honour and dignity of the profession,” he said.

Regarding the deaths of COVID-19 patients reported in Shivamogga district, he said 24% of deaths were reported within two days after admitting to the hospital. Terming it an alarming development, the Minister said an expert committee from Bengaluru will be sent to Shivamogga to analyse the cases.

Further, he said the State government had decided to set up a 100-bed intensive care unit for children in all districts. The government would recruit staff to manage the intensive care units, if necessary.