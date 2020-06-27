Govt. to increase dedicated COVID-19 beds in private hospitals

The State government has decided to increase the number of beds available for COVID-19 patients in private hospitals.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok, in charge of COVID-19 in the State, is expected to call a meeting of managements of hospitals having more than 100 beds and ask them to set aside 50% beds in their hospitals for patients. The BBMP Commissioner was directed to notify tie up of hotels with hospitals to avoid any shortage of beds for treatment.

Services of 180 ESI doctors appointed by the Labour Department will be roped in and probationary tahsildars will be appointed as nodal officers for COVID-19 hospitals and care centres.

At a meeting convened by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday, officers were also directed to have centralised bed allocation system to speed up hospitalisation of patients. He directed to enhance the number of ambulances to 250 in Bengaluru and to arrange separate ambulances for carrying mortal remains of COVID-19 patients. He directed to use police control room wireless system for easy movement of ambulances. Details of nodal officers working for COVID-19 management would be advertised.

To reduce burden on the BBMP Commissioner, a decision was taken to give additional responsibilities to eight zonal Joint Commissioners and KAS officers. Separate teams will be formed for handling deaths and the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner has been asked to identify places for conducting final rites. The BBMP Commissioner directed opening more wholesale vegetable markets.