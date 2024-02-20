GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. to hold meeting with Infosys on non-utilisation of land in Hubballi

As per conditions of allotment, the company was to have used the allotted land of 43.05 acres and generate employment for 1,000 people within two years

February 20, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Tuesday said that he would convene a meeting with IT major Infosys Ltd. to discuss non-utilisation of land allotted by KIADB in Hubballi.

Responding to a question from BJP member S.V. Sankanur, the Minister said that as per the conditions of allotment, the company was to have used the allotted land parcel of 43.05 acres and generate employment for 1,000 people within two years of allotment as per the original condition. The land was allotted in January 2015, he added.

Only 280 jobs

“So far, they have utilised 20 acres and have generated employment for 280 persons. This is a sensitive matter. I will convene a meeting with them to see what plans they have for the remaining land and generation of employment besides overall development of the region. If they are not interested in developing the land, we will issue notice and take the remaining land back,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Sankanur pointed out that though allotment of prime land near the airport was made nine years ago at a cost of ₹ 50 lakh per acre, the company had failed to develop the land besides failing to adhere to the original land allotment conditions. “It was widely believed that the arrival of Infosys in Hubballi would help in development of North Karnataka region, but the company has failed to even provide employment committed before the entry. Since the company has failed to comply with the conditions, will the government take back the land?” he asked.

