Govt. to hold meeting of MLAs on funds for Gangubai Hangal Music Institute

Members cutting across political affiliations on Monday decried in the Legislative Assembly the stopping of annual grants for the Gangubai Hangal Music Institute, besides the decision to bring the Hubballi-based institute under the control of the University of Mysore. Following this, the government announced that it would hold a meeting of Ministers and legislators to take an appropriate decision.

Tabling a call attention notice in this regard, Mahesh Tenginkai (BJP) pointed out that the institute needed an annual grant of ₹1.44 crore for its operations. However, officials had projected the operational costs at ₹2.13 crore, he noted.

He pointed out that the government had decided to transfer the institute to the University of Mysore owing to paucity of funds. He expressed concern over the plight of the institute that had been set up to continue the Guru-Shishya (teacher-student) tradition to which the legendary Hindustani singer Gangubai Hangal belonged.

He was supported by Congress members Abhay Prasad and Konaraddi, who described it as a case of North Karnataka being neglected.

Arvind Bellad (BJP) said it was an emotional issue for people of North Karnataka, particularly Hubballi-Dharwad, as Gangubai Hangal hailed from there.

Following the discussion in the House, Law Minister H. K. Patil said the government would convene a meeting of Ministers and legislators to take an appropriate decision so that the institute would continue to operate.

