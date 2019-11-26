Govt. to HC: Two temporary FDCs for Bengaluru urban, rural districts

The State government on Tuesday told the High Court of Karnataka that two temporary Foreigners Detention Centres (FDCs), apart from 35 temporary centres being set up in districts, would be established at Devaraj Urs Bhavan in Doddaballapur to serve for Bengaluru urban district and another at police quarters on Sarjapur in the city to serve for Bengaluru rural district till a permanent detention centre is established.

The permanent detention centre is being set up at Sondekoppa village of Tavarekere in Bangalore north and is likely to become operational by January 1, 2020.

An affidavit in this regard was filed before the court by Rajneesh Goel, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department), before the court during the hearing of petitions filed by some illegal immigrants from Bangladesh seeking release on bail.

The government also stated that these temporary FDCs would be established on the lines of standard operating procedure of the Foreigners Act and the guidelines issued by the Central government. All temporary FDCs would have basis facilities like bedrooms, bathrooms, water, electricity, drinking water, medical facilities, food, and sufficient police protection as per the requirement of each temporary FDC.

Justice K.N. Phaneendra, who is monitoring action of the State in setting up FDC, adjourned further hearing till November 28.