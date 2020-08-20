Govt. to grant title deeds to over 16 lakh slum-dwellers

3.13 lakh families in 1,873 slums will benefit from decision: Somanna

In a major decision, the State Cabinet on Thursday decided to grant title deeds to over 16 lakh slum-dwellers in urban local body (ULB) areas, including in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

This decision assumes importance in the light of the forthcoming elections to the BBMP. In the BBMP limits alone, there are over 50,000 families that have been residing in 239 slums, spread over 683 acres. In the State, 3.13 lakh families, residing in 6,745 acres of 1,873 slums, will benefit from the decision, Housing Minister V. Somanna said in an official press release.

The decision to provide title deeds was taken after holding discussions with officials of the Revenue, the Urban Development, and the Municipal Administration departments, the release said. Successive governments had made announcements of providing title deeds of slum-dwellers not no decision was taken, the release said.

Bills approved

The Cabinet also approved three Bills: the Karnataka Regulation of Stone Crushers (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the Karnataka Land Reforms (Second) Amendment Bill, 2020.

The Cabinet also resolved to released ₹65.48 crore for providing meals, shoes and socks for pre and post-matric students from Scheduled Tribes residing in hostels. It also decided on releasing ₹265.2 crore for filling 50 tanks in K.R. Pet, besides ₹16.5 crore for the mini Vidhana Soudha in Chikkanayakanahalli. It also resolved to increase the share capital of the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company from ₹1,000 crore to ₹1,250 crore.