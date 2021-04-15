Govt. to form village task forces to curb spread

15 April 2021 23:06 IST

Guidelines have been issued: KSE

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has said that village task forces will be constituted to avoid the spread of COVID-19 infection in rural areas.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Thursday, the Minister said the government had issued guidelines for the rural task forces. The forces would involve gram panchayat presidents, vice-presidents, members, village accountants, beat police, health workers, anganwadi workers, ASHAs, a local doctor, and panchayat development officer. A direction had been issued to constitute such task forces at the gram panchayat and village levels.

Keep track

The members will identify people aged above 65 and keep a track of their health. They will ensure those enrolled for a job under MNREGA are divided into small groups and if any of them develop symptoms, necessary measures will be taken. Anganwadi workers and ASHAs will identify people with symptoms and take them to the nearest hospitals, Mr. Eshwarappa said.

The Minister said task forces had to follow the guidelines strictly and avoid gathering in large numbers near public wells, tanks and other waterbodies.

They will keep a vigil on rumours being spread about the infection, the Minister said.

Mr. Eshwarappa said ahead of monsoon, the gram panchayats will take up work related to conserving rainwater under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. The Prime Minister had instructed to take up work water conservation works for 100 days from April 1. The panchayats will make use of the time to rejuvenate traditional waterbodies.

He said daily wage under the programme had been increased from ₹275 to ₹299. The workers would get payment within 15 days, he added.