Govt. to fill 2.5 lakh vacancies in all departments, says Minister

June 30, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Belagavi

Steps will be taken to fill the 2.5 lakh vacancies in government departments, including the 15,000 vacancies in the Higher Education Department, M.C. Sudhakar, Higher Education Minister, said in Belagavi on Friday.

“There are around 2.5 lakh vacancies in various departments. We will fill all these vacancies in stages. There are already part- time teachers or guest lecturers working in the Higher Education Department. All these posts will be filled with regular, full- time teachers,” he said.

He was speaking at the unveiling of the Sangolli Rayanna statue in front of the Sangolli Rayanna Government First-grade College. The statue was sponsored by the former Minister H.M. Revanna.

The Minister said the State government would not implement the new National Education Policy as it was politically motivated and was against the interests of students. “Several BJP-ruled States are not implementing it, why should others do so?” he said. “Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar have already clarified on this,” he said.

He said that the BJP government had tried to change history textbooks by introducing lies and false claims. “BJP leaders should realise that they may try to change the history books, but they cannot history. They can do nothing to change the truth about the life and contribution of leaders such as Kittur Channamma or Sangolli Rayanna,” Dr. Sudhakar said. “Changes in textbooks can have negative consequences for decades. Hence, society should be careful about such things,” he said.

Satish Jarkiholi, Public Works Minister, alleged that the BJP government had caused great damage to the higher education sector by mismanaging universities, failing to fill vacancies, appointing wrong people to key posts, and changing the curriculum. He said the State government would undo all the wrongs done by the BJP government.

He defended the installation of Sangolli Rayanna statue in front of the college. “Images of such great leaders should be before our eyes every day. We should also study novels, plays and other literature about Sangolli Rayanna,” he said.

“Leaders of some political parties who have had no contribution to the freedom movement are coming over to claim false credit. We should be wary of them. It was Congress leaders who actively participated in the freedom struggle. Some of them lost their lives, some were jailed and exiled, some lost their jobs and were tortured by the British. After the Independence, it is the Congress that built public sector undertakings, irrigation projects, IITs , IIMs, and other institutions. But some leaders who have arrived at the scene just now, are saying the Congress did not do anything,” Mr. Satish Jarkiholi said.

Mr. Revanna, B.K. Ravi, Vice-Chancellor of Koppal University; Asif (Raju) Sait, MLA; Nagaraj Yadav, MLC; Ramachandra Gowda, Rani Channamma University Vice-Chancellor; Rajashree Jainapure, registrar; Shivanand Gornale, registrar evaluation; and Shankar Terdal, principal, were present.

