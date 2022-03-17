Govt. to file SLP in SC on medical seats in Navodaya Medical College, Raichur

With Navodaya Medical College, Raichur, obtaining a stay order from the High Court on the Government notification providing reservation of medical seats to students from the Hyderabad-Karnataka region under Article 371(J) of the Constitution, the State Government has decided to file a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court to seek justice for students of the region.

In the case related to reservation of seats to medical students under Article 371(J) of the Constitution for H-K region, the High Court ruled in favour of the Navodaya Medical College.

In a reply to Shivaraj Patil of the BJP during Zero Hour, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy and Health Minister K. Sudhakar told the Legislative Assembly that the Government would file the petition in the Supreme Court and take steps to set right in the Act concerned for providing quota for students seeking medical seats in the college.

Multi-crop cutter

As one girl was killed while she was operating a multi-crop cutter machine in the farm field in Bhalki constituency, Eshwar Khandre of the Congress, urged the Government to provide compensation to the family and training to farmers to operate machines in farms.

Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil replied that compensation would be given to the family of the victim after verifying documents. Compensation would be given from the Chief Minister’s relief fund, he said.