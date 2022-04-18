Govt to file affidavit in SC today opposing export of iron ore

The State Government has decided to file an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Tuesday opposing export of iron ore extracted from mines of Ballari, Chitradurga and Tumakuru. A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday decided to stick to its old stand of opposing the export of iron ore extracted in mines in the State. Considering the history of iron ore in the State, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the Government would oppose export of ore from the State. The Government had banned the export of iron ore in 2011. The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Karnataka Government to clarify its stand on a plea made by the miners to allow export of iron ore extracted in mines of Ballari, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru. The Supreme Court told Karnataka’s Additional Advocate-General Nikhil Goel to apprise the State’s stand within a day as the court was told that a Cabinet meeting had been scheduled to decide on the issue. The Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI), Southern Region, has expressed concern over the ban on export of iron ore in the State and maintained that: “Karnataka is the only State in the country where export is not permitted”. Karnataka produces 43 million tonnes of iron ore against the demand for 37 million tonnes per year by various dependent industries. The miners’ body has been urging the Government to intervene urgently and facilitate a level-playing field to the State’s iron ore mining sector by allowing free market forces to operate. The Cabinet has decided to establish a veterinary college (₹136 crore) in Puttur and a textile park in Shiggaon (₹25 crore) in Haveri district.