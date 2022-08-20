Govt. to extend ownership rights for houses built on govt. land in tandas

Revenue Minister Ashok says such certificates will be issued to at least 30,000 people in the next two months

Revenue Minister R. Ashok handing over a cheque to a beneficiary during his village stay programme at Adki village in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

A rousing welcome being given to Revenue Minister R. Ashok when he arrived in Adki village of Sedam taluk for the village stay programme on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Saturday said that the State government will extend ownership rights to house owners who have built houses on government land in tandas in revenue villages across the State.

“Kalaburagi district will be taken as a pilot project and the government will set a record by issuing ownership documents to at least 30,000 people who have constructed houses on government land in revenue villages in the district in the next two months,” he said.

He was addressing a gathering during the village stay programme at Adki village in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district on Saturday. The Minister said that the government will follow due process and revenue officials will prepare land documentation and it will be registered in the names of beneficiaries through the sub-registrar office.

Expressing concern over the plight of acid victims, Mr. Ashok said that the BJP government has revised the monthly pension of victims of acid attacks from ₹3,000 to ₹10,000. Besides this, they will get financial assistance of ₹5 lakh and a site.

To encourage people from an agricultural background get education, the government has introduced the Raita Vidya Nidhi scheme to extend scholarships for children of farmers pursuing higher education. On crop loss, he said that 18 lakh farmers in the State have received compensation within a month. The Centre has provided a compensation of ₹1,252.57 crore and the State has extended ₹1,235 crore as compensation, Mr. Ashok said.

Presenting the progress card of the BJP government, he said that the Modi-led BJP government has reached out to farmers and poor sections through welfare schemes.

“We have launched a scheme that ensures doorstep delivery of pension within 72 hours of an application being submitted. Nearly 28,000 beneficiaries have got pension certificates in the State in a period of just two months. The national flag was hoisted at the Chamrajpet Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru for the first time since Independence in 1947. We will also unfurl our state flag on Rajyotsava Day there,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Ashok received a grand welcome from party workers and villagers at the entrance of the village. He offered puja at Kasturi Rangnath Temple before launching the village stay programme.

The Minister was supposed to inaugurate the programme at 10 a.m. However, he arrived at the village by 1.30 p.m. making the public wait for over three hours.

Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur, Member of Parliament Umesh Jadhav, Kalyana Karnataka Human Resources, Agricultural and Cultural Association Chairman Basavaraj Patil Sedam, Regional Commissioner N.V. Prasad and Deputy Commissioner Yeahwant Gurukar were present.