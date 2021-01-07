Govt. to establish 125 mother and child care hospitals in the next five years

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa distributing documents of free housing sites to a beneficiary in Bidar on Wednesday.

KALABURAGI

07 January 2021

Chief Minister Yediyurappa inaugurates 100-bed mother and child care hospital in Bidar

To ensure quality healthcare facilities in every nook and corner of the State, the State government will establish 125 mother and child care hospitals in the next five years, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a 100-bed mother and child care hospital built at a cost of ₹ 20 crore in Bidar city on Wednesday.

Mr. Yediyurappa said that the government is committed to providing the best healthcare facilities and the mother and child care hospital inaugurated in Bidar will function 24 x 7 with a team of expert doctors and medical staff.

“Karnataka should become a model in terms of health infrastructure for the country; our aim is to check maternal and infant mortality rate by establishing more hospitals across the State,” the Chief Minister said.

On the financial crisis being faced by the State government following the lockdown and the recent floods in parts of the State, Mr. Yediyurappa assured that the government will release adequate funds for all districts, including Bidar, to take up development works.

Mr. Yediyurappa also inaugurated various works, including Bidar Engineering College Hostel estimated at a cost of ₹ 5.22 crore, Government School of Nursing, a Nursing College and Hostel at an estimated cost of ₹ 4.90 crore.

The Chief Minister distributed house site documents to beneficiaries [workers] at the Bidar APMC Yard.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Waqf and Haj Prabhu Chavan, MP Bhagwant Khuba and Bidar MLA Raheem Khan were present.

2,500 new doctors

Meanwhile, Medical Education and Health Minister K. Sudhakar reiterated that the Department of Health and Family Welfare and the Medical Education Department will appoint more number of doctors to extend proper healthcare facilities in the rural region.

And, the recruitment process for 2,500 new doctors in the first phase will be completed within 15 days, he added.