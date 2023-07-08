Govt. to decide on declaring Kalaburagi dist. drought prone in next Cabinet sub-committee meet

July 08, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The State government will take a decision on declaring Kalaburagi district as drought prone during the Cabinet sub-committee meeting scheduled on July 15.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge, addressing presspersons, said the Cabinet sub-committee meeting would be held to assess the impact of rainfall deficiency and devise contingency plans to tackle potential challenges and the possibility of declaring Kalaburagi as a drought-prone district will be discussed.

The previous BJP government in the State had taken up construction works in the buffer zone at S.B. lake in the city. Mr. Priyank explained that the work was started without an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report and it was a violation of the Lake Protection Act, so the work had been stopped and an investigation ordered. However, the rail fencing is being erected around the area to prevent untoward incidents, he added.

Replying to a question, Mr. Priyank reiterated that the Siddaramaiah-led government was committed to filling all 2.5 lakh vacant posts of various departments in the State, including 18,000 vacant posts of teachers in Kalyana Karnataka region.

Mr. Priyank said he had ordered a comprehensive investigation into the case of the constable who allegedly tried to end his life and later refuted the allegations.

The Minister also instructed the officials of Kalaburagi City Corporation to take appropriate measures for the smooth flow of rainwater in the drains in the city. He also directed to hold Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting quarterly review meetings regularly.

