Govt. to constitute panel to address demands of guest lecturers

Bengaluru

13 December 2021 23:17 IST

To address the issues of guest lecturers, the State Government has decided constitute a committee with ACS, Department of Higher Education, as the head of the committee.

A press release from the Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan’s office stated that the secretaries of the Departments of Finance and Law, besides Commissioner, DCTE, will be members of the committee.

The release from the Minister’s office also said that a meeting of MLCs from the graduates’ constituency and teachers’ constituency chaired by Basavaraj Horatti, Chairman of the Legislative Council, will be held in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising