Karnataka

Govt. to constitute panel to address demands of guest lecturers

To address the issues of guest lecturers, the State Government has decided constitute a committee with ACS, Department of Higher Education, as the head of the committee.

A press release from the Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan’s office stated that the secretaries of the Departments of Finance and Law, besides Commissioner, DCTE, will be members of the committee.

The release from the Minister’s office also said that a meeting of MLCs from the graduates’ constituency and teachers’ constituency chaired by Basavaraj Horatti, Chairman of the Legislative Council, will be held in Belagavi on Tuesday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2021 11:17:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/govt-to-constitute-panel-to-address-demands-of-guest-lecturers/article37947626.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY